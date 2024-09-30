67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 73 drones and 3 missiles. 67 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile were destroyed, the work was carried out over 11 regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 30, as indicated, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack UAVs. A total of 76 enemy air attack vehicles were detected and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea; one X-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region; one X-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea; 73 Shahed attack UAVs from the Kursk, Yeysk, and Orel regions of Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

One X-59/69 guided missile and 67 enemy Shahed UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions as a result of air combat. One UAV flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures. One UAV remains in Ukrainian airspace, combat operations are underway - the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The attack on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours, with no damage or casualties in the capital