The attack on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours, with no damage or casualties in the capital

The attack on the capital by the Shahedis lasted more than 5 hours, while in Kyiv there were no casualties or damage. This was reported by the Kyiv MBA, UNN reports.

The fourth air attack on Kyiv! As with the last attacks, the enemy again used pre-engineered attack UAVs like the Shahed. Barrage munitions came at Kyiv at night, in waves and from different directions. The air raid in the capital lasted more than 5 hours, - wrote Serhiy Popko, head of CRMA.

All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force), he adds.

Preliminary, there was no damage or casualties in the city.