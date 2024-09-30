The attack on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours, with no damage or casualties in the capital

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 96508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106926 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172519 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144849 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139686 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184781 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45373 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114460 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 64851 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71259 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 38303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184781 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175050 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191193 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143318 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143167 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139135 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155938 views
The attack on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours, with no damage or casualties in the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47739 views

The attack by Russian Shahed drones on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours. According to preliminary reports, all enemy UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces, and there were no damages or casualties in the city.

The attack on the capital by the Shahedis lasted more than 5 hours, while in Kyiv there were no casualties or damage. This was reported by the Kyiv MBA, UNN reports.

The fourth air attack on Kyiv! As with the last attacks, the enemy again used pre-engineered attack UAVs like the Shahed. Barrage munitions came at Kyiv at night, in waves and from different directions. The air raid in the capital lasted more than 5 hours,

- wrote Serhiy Popko, head of CRMA.

All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force), he adds.

Preliminary, there was no damage or casualties in the city.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
kyivKyiv

