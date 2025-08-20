Russians shelled Kherson's suburbs with artillery, one person killed

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10424 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11946 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22769 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92574 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37671 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38223 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37805 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161307 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138720 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122194 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3494 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10427 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22770 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92583 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161315 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 194 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 424 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 3002 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15714 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25776 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Russians shelled Kherson's suburbs with artillery, one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Russian troops shelled Bilozerka around 12:00, hitting a residential building. As a result of the attack, a 39-year-old man was killed, and a local resident was injured.

Russians shelled Kherson's suburbs with artillery, one person killed

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka, a suburb of Kherson, at noon, killing one person and wounding another, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, around 12:00, Russian occupiers struck a residential building in Bilozerka with artillery. Due to this enemy attack, a 39-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. A local resident was also wounded.

- wrote Prokudin.

According to him, medics provided the woman with medical assistance and discharged her for outpatient treatment.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, two more people were reported wounded today: a 55-year-old woman was wounded due to an enemy artillery strike on Bilozerka around 06:30, and a 64-year-old man was injured in the morning when Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson.

Addition

According to Prokudin, one person died and three more were wounded, including one child, due to Russian aggression yesterday.

As reported by the National Police in the region, Russian troops struck Novoraysk with MLRS the day before. A 48-year-old man who was on the street at the time of the strike was killed. The village council building, the house of culture, a kindergarten, and two private houses were damaged.

Russian military attacked Odradokamyanka with missiles launched from a helicopter.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery. An 11-year-old boy who was walking down the street at the time of the attack was injured. The child was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

Child was injured in Kherson region due to a Russian attack19.08.25, 12:59 • 2876 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Bilozerka
Kherson Oblast