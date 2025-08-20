Russians shelled Kherson's suburbs with artillery, one person killed

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka, a suburb of Kherson, at noon, killing one person and wounding another, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, around 12:00, Russian occupiers struck a residential building in Bilozerka with artillery. Due to this enemy attack, a 39-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. A local resident was also wounded. - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, medics provided the woman with medical assistance and discharged her for outpatient treatment.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, two more people were reported wounded today: a 55-year-old woman was wounded due to an enemy artillery strike on Bilozerka around 06:30, and a 64-year-old man was injured in the morning when Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson.

Addition

According to Prokudin, one person died and three more were wounded, including one child, due to Russian aggression yesterday.

As reported by the National Police in the region, Russian troops struck Novoraysk with MLRS the day before. A 48-year-old man who was on the street at the time of the strike was killed. The village council building, the house of culture, a kindergarten, and two private houses were damaged.

Russian military attacked Odradokamyanka with missiles launched from a helicopter.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery. An 11-year-old boy who was walking down the street at the time of the attack was injured. The child was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

Child was injured in Kherson region due to a Russian attack