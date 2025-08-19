$41.260.08
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 5496 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 37384 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 38246 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 55369 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 75161 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 55709 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 40870 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 43259 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 115442 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - Macron
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions
A child was injured in Kherson region due to a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

As a result of Russian artillery shelling of Chornobaivka, an 11-year-old boy suffered a concussion, shrapnel wound to the shoulder, and other injuries. The child was hospitalized.

A child was injured in Kherson region due to a Russian attack

In the Kherson region, a child was injured due to an artillery strike by Russian troops, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Chornobaivka, a child was injured due to a Russian attack. Around 10:00, the occupiers shelled the residential area of the village with artillery. An 11-year-old boy who was walking down the street was hit. He suffered a concussion, shrapnel wound to the shoulder, blast and closed head injuries.

- wrote Prokudin.

According to him, neighbors provided first aid to the child, and later an ambulance team took the boy to the hospital. The injured boy is in the reliable hands of medics.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, six people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks yesterday. In populated areas, 18 objects were damaged, including two apartment buildings and nine private houses, and critical infrastructure facilities.

In Tomyna Balka, Russian military directed a strike drone at a kindergarten building, which was damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a medical facility building was damaged by a drop from a UAV.

Near Nadiyivka, the occupiers carried out an FPV drone strike on a regular bus. The 47-year-old driver was injured, and the bus was damaged.

Julia Shramko

War
Child
Chornobaivka
Kherson Oblast