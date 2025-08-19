A child was injured in Kherson region due to a Russian attack

In the Kherson region, a child was injured due to an artillery strike by Russian troops, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Chornobaivka, a child was injured due to a Russian attack. Around 10:00, the occupiers shelled the residential area of the village with artillery. An 11-year-old boy who was walking down the street was hit. He suffered a concussion, shrapnel wound to the shoulder, blast and closed head injuries. - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, neighbors provided first aid to the child, and later an ambulance team took the boy to the hospital. The injured boy is in the reliable hands of medics.

Addition

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, six people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks yesterday. In populated areas, 18 objects were damaged, including two apartment buildings and nine private houses, and critical infrastructure facilities.

In Tomyna Balka, Russian military directed a strike drone at a kindergarten building, which was damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a medical facility building was damaged by a drop from a UAV.

Near Nadiyivka, the occupiers carried out an FPV drone strike on a regular bus. The 47-year-old driver was injured, and the bus was damaged.