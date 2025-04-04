Russian troops attacked critical and energy infrastructure in Kherson region. The shelling killed two people and injured seven.
Occupants shelled 23 settlements of Kherson region. Educational and medical institutions, a library, residential buildings, and equipment were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 16 were wounded.
The occupiers shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The enemy attacks killed 1 person and injured 11 others.
A 16-year-old girl was injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of Chornobaivka. She sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a head contusion and an acute stress reaction, and was hospitalized.
Occupants shelled Chornobaivka, Kherson region, with artillery. A 32-year-old man sustained multiple injuries, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
Russian troops attacked 18 settlements on the right bank of the Kherson region. Critical infrastructure, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and 8 people were injured.
A woman born in 1947 died as a result of the night shelling of Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Another one was injured. Russian troops attacked numerous settlements in the Kherson region.
25 fires occurred in the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian army, including 9 fires in ecosystems, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, a house and a garage.
During the Russian shelling of Chornobaivka, Kherson region, a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured - her arm was amputated and she suffered shrapnel wounds to her torso.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled and carried out air strikes on numerous settlements, damaging critical infrastructure, residential areas and vehicles, injuring 7 people.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings, 27 private houses, a medical facility, an educational institution, outbuildings and a garage, but there were no civilian casualties.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 17 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a catering facility, shops, a workshop, an ambulance, and private cars, injuring six people.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging houses, a medical facility, a store, and vehicles, killing 2 people and injuring 6.
The Russian military shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure.
russians shelled several towns and villages in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, injuring 8 people. Buildings, vehicles and infrastructure were also damaged.
In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building in Kherson, 8 private houses and a car, injuring one person.
Russian troops shelled 19 settlements and the city of Kherson in Kherson region, wounding two people.
On the morning of February 22, a 59-year-old local resident died as a result of Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Lvov, Kherson region.
Over the past day, Russian troops fired 156 shells at Kherson region, three people were wounded as a result of shelling of residential areas.
SBU serves suspicion notice in absentia to Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev.