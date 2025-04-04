Chornobaivka

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14954 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27063 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212557 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121949 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390973 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213612 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130801 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212557 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390973 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253825 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310026 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13399 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44529 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71907 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57020 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Chornobaivka

News by theme

Russians hit cell tower and energy infrastructure in Kherson region, two dead in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked critical and energy infrastructure in Kherson region. The shelling killed two people and injured seven.

War • October 24, 06:01 AM • 22272 views

One killed and 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

Occupants shelled 23 settlements of Kherson region. Educational and medical institutions, a library, residential buildings, and equipment were damaged. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 16 were wounded.

War • October 9, 06:00 AM • 16212 views

One killed and 11 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks

The occupiers shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The enemy attacks killed 1 person and injured 11 others.

War • August 12, 05:21 AM • 36881 views

16-year-old girl suffered from enemy shelling in Chornobaivka in Kherson region

A 16-year-old girl was injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of Chornobaivka. She sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a head contusion and an acute stress reaction, and was hospitalized.

War • July 30, 11:05 AM • 27271 views

Occupants attacked Chornobaivka with artillery in the morning: one wounded

Occupants shelled Chornobaivka, Kherson region, with artillery. A 32-year-old man sustained multiple injuries, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

War • July 30, 05:51 AM • 25152 views

Russia fired on 18 settlements in Kherson region: 8 wounded

Russian troops attacked 18 settlements on the right bank of the Kherson region. Critical infrastructure, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and 8 people were injured.

Society • July 27, 06:05 AM • 31981 views

Russia's night attack on Kherson leaves one more person injured, one dead and two wounded in the region in 24 hours

A woman born in 1947 died as a result of the night shelling of Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Another one was injured. Russian troops attacked numerous settlements in the Kherson region.

War • July 24, 06:42 AM • 28594 views

SES: 25 fires started in Kherson region due to Russian army attacks, 9 of them in ecosystems

25 fires occurred in the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian army, including 9 fires in ecosystems, damaging residential buildings, outbuildings, a house and a garage.

Society • July 14, 07:59 AM • 55937 views

Occupants shelled Chornobaivka, a girl is wounded, her arm is amputated

During the Russian shelling of Chornobaivka, Kherson region, a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured - her arm was amputated and she suffered shrapnel wounds to her torso.

War • July 13, 06:20 PM • 47862 views

Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson region, 7 wounded overnight

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled and carried out air strikes on numerous settlements, damaging critical infrastructure, residential areas and vehicles, injuring 7 people.

War • July 12, 06:26 AM • 24535 views

In Kherson region Russians hit a medical and educational institutions, no casualties

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings, 27 private houses, a medical facility, an educational institution, outbuildings and a garage, but there were no civilian casualties.

War • July 9, 05:27 AM • 22261 views

Russians hit critical infrastructure, ambulance in Kherson region, wounding 6 people

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 17 private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a catering facility, shops, a workshop, an ambulance, and private cars, injuring six people.

War • June 28, 05:27 AM • 22252 views

Russians hit medical facility in Kherson region, Russian shelling kills 2 people, wounds 6

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging houses, a medical facility, a store, and vehicles, killing 2 people and injuring 6.

War • May 17, 05:19 AM • 23769 views

Occupants shelled 21 settlements in Kherson region

The Russian military shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure.

Society • April 21, 06:01 AM • 33254 views

russian federation shells Kherson region: 8 wounded and material damage recorded

russians shelled several towns and villages in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, injuring 8 people. Buildings, vehicles and infrastructure were also damaged.

War • April 6, 05:31 AM • 57401 views

Russian army damaged a multi-storey building in Kherson, one wounded in the region

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building in Kherson, 8 private houses and a car, injuring one person.

War • March 11, 06:19 AM • 26717 views

In Kherson region enemy attacked 19 settlements and Kherson, hit the airport

Russian troops shelled 19 settlements and the city of Kherson in Kherson region, wounding two people.

War • March 6, 06:19 AM • 31495 views

Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: one killed

On the morning of February 22, a 59-year-old local resident died as a result of Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Lvov, Kherson region.

War • February 22, 08:44 AM • 23524 views

Kherson region shelled 47 times by Russians, missile attack on Chornobaivka, three wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 156 shells at Kherson region, three people were wounded as a result of shelling of residential areas.

War • February 22, 06:19 AM • 25859 views

He commanded the seizure of Kherson region and ordered to take the airfield in Chornobaivka: SBU serves Russian general suspicion notice in absentia

SBU serves suspicion notice in absentia to Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev.

War • February 5, 10:21 AM • 22695 views