In Kherson region enemy attacked 19 settlements and Kherson, hit the airport

Russian troops fired at 19 settlements and Kherson in Kherson region yesterday, hitting the airport, two people were wounded, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy fired at Zolota Balka, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahyntsi, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Blahovishchenske, Shyroka Balka, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Lviv and the city of Kherson over the past day.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 10 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were damaged.

In Kherson, as the head of the regional military administration noted, the shelling damaged critical infrastructure, a museum, a creative center, and cars. There were also hits to the port infrastructure and the territory of the park. "As a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements, a gas pipeline, an indestructibility point and a garage, as well as the airport territory were hit," he added.

"Two people were injured due to the Russian aggression," Prokudin said on social media.

