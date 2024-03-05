Russians shell Kherson city center, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 51-year-old Ukrainian man was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson, including a mine-blast trauma and a gunshot wound to the back.
A man was injured as a result of another shelling by Russian troops in the center of Kherson, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
About an hour ago, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the center of Kherson. As a result of this attack, a man born in 1971 was wounded.
According to him, the victim was taken to a hospital in moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine-blast injury, a gunshot wound to the back, a dislocated shoulder, etc.
