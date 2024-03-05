Russians shell Kherson city center, one wounded

A man was injured as a result of another shelling by Russian troops in the center of Kherson, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

About an hour ago, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the center of Kherson. As a result of this attack, a man born in 1971 was wounded. - Mrochko said on Telegram.

According to him, the victim was taken to a hospital in moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine-blast injury, a gunshot wound to the back, a dislocated shoulder, etc.

Russians shell Kherson in the morning: two wounded already