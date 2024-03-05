Russians shell Kherson city center, one wounded

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21015 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71740 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50901 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229716 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203150 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180775 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249980 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155824 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371799 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23235 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 71796 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229782 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184988 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203185 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14008 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22684 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23080 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 46172 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53757 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians shell Kherson city center, one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24601 views

A 51-year-old Ukrainian man was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson, including a mine-blast trauma and a gunshot wound to the back.

Russians shell Kherson city center, one wounded

A man was injured as a result of another shelling by Russian troops in the center of Kherson, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

About an hour ago, Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the center of Kherson. As a result of this attack, a man born in 1971 was wounded.

- Mrochko said on Telegram.

According to him, the victim was taken to a hospital in moderate condition. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine-blast injury, a gunshot wound to the back, a dislocated shoulder, etc.

Russians shell Kherson in the morning: two wounded already05.03.24, 11:16 • 20723 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
