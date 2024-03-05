$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 21058 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 71902 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50984 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180827 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224180 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249985 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155831 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371800 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Russians shell Kherson in the morning: two wounded already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20723 views

Two civilians were wounded in Kherson as a result of the morning shelling by Russian proxies.

Russians shell Kherson in the morning: two wounded already

One more person was wounded in today's hostile shelling of Kherson, said Roman Mrochko, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of another morning shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, a woman born in 1947 was wounded.

- wrote Mrochko on social media.

According to him, the woman is currently hospitalized. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-blast injury. 

In total, Russians have already wounded two people in Kherson this morning. They were in their homes at the time of the attacks, Mrochko said. 

Earlier UNN reported about one person injured in the morning shelling of Kherson. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kherson
