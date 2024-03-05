Russians shell Kherson in the morning: two wounded already

One more person was wounded in today's hostile shelling of Kherson, said Roman Mrochko, head of the RMA, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of another morning shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces, a woman born in 1947 was wounded. - wrote Mrochko on social media.

According to him, the woman is currently hospitalized. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-blast injury.

In total, Russians have already wounded two people in Kherson this morning. They were in their homes at the time of the attacks, Mrochko said.

Earlier UNN reported about one person injured in the morning shelling of Kherson.