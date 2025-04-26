The US Central Intelligence Agency has confirmed the death of 21-year-old Michael Gloss, the son of a senior CIA official who, according to Russian media, fought on the side of Russia and died last year. This was reported by NBC, citing intelligence data, reports UNN.

Details

The son of a senior Central Intelligence Agency official died last year, "while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine," a CIA spokesman said Friday.

The spokesman confirmed the death of Michael Gloss, the son of Julianna Gallina, the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation. The agency made the statement after a Russian news site reported that the 21-year-old American had enlisted in the Russian forces.

A CIA spokesman said that Gallina and her family "experienced an incredible personal tragedy in the spring of 2024, when her son Michael Gloss, who had mental health issues, died in the war in Ukraine."

The CIA considers Michael's death a private family matter for the Gloss family, not a national security issue. The entire CIA family is heartbroken by their loss - said the spokesman.

Let's add

In social media posts last year, Michael Gloss shared a photo of himself smiling in Red Square in Moscow and expressed sympathy for Russia's military efforts against what he called "Ukraine's proxy war."

According to him, the coverage of the war in the news is not true and the Ukrainian army allegedly cannot compare to the Russian one.

According to an obituary published by the family last year, Gloss died "while traveling in Eastern Europe," but it did not mention Russia or the war in Ukraine.

"He lived a short but incredibly beautiful life until he was taken from us during his travels abroad," the obituary said.

Elon Musk visited the CIA: what was discussed