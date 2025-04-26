The CIA confirmed the death of the son of a top intelligence official who fought on the side of the Russian Federation

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 7744 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 16699 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 17801 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 62230 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 41496 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 42473 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47683 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51632 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41118 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40786 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
4.3m/s
35%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

April 26, 08:07 AM • 17413 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 27852 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 12307 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 37123 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 15366 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 62246 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 72707 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 103077 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 153839 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 316030 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 7766 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 24941 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 61965 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 54246 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 58574 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

The CIA confirmed the death of the son of a top intelligence official who fought on the side of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The CIA has confirmed the death of Michael Gloss, the son of a senior official who fought for Russia in Ukraine. The family experienced the tragedy in the spring of 2024.

The CIA confirmed the death of the son of a top intelligence official who fought on the side of the Russian Federation

The US Central Intelligence Agency has confirmed the death of 21-year-old Michael Gloss, the son of a senior CIA official who, according to Russian media, fought on the side of Russia and died last year. This was reported by NBC, citing intelligence data, reports UNN.

Details

The son of a senior Central Intelligence Agency official died last year, "while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine," a CIA spokesman said Friday.

The spokesman confirmed the death of Michael Gloss, the son of Julianna Gallina, the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation. The agency made the statement after a Russian news site reported that the 21-year-old American had enlisted in the Russian forces.

A CIA spokesman said that Gallina and her family "experienced an incredible personal tragedy in the spring of 2024, when her son Michael Gloss, who had mental health issues, died in the war in Ukraine."

The CIA considers Michael's death a private family matter for the Gloss family, not a national security issue. The entire CIA family is heartbroken by their loss 

- said the spokesman.

Let's add

In social media posts last year, Michael Gloss shared a photo of himself smiling in Red Square in Moscow and expressed sympathy for Russia's military efforts against what he called "Ukraine's proxy war."

According to him, the coverage of the war in the news is not true and the Ukrainian army allegedly cannot compare to the Russian one.

According to an obituary published by the family last year, Gloss died "while traveling in Eastern Europe," but it did not mention Russia or the war in Ukraine.

"He lived a short but incredibly beautiful life until he was taken from us during his travels abroad," the obituary said.

Elon Musk visited the CIA: what was discussed01.04.25, 10:24 • 17461 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Elon Musk
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,388.50
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,800.24