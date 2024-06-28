Russians hit critical infrastructure, ambulance in Kherson region, wounding 6 people

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, a catering establishment, and an ambulance, six people were injured, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Six people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Kizomys, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Oleksandrivka, Veletynske, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Poniativka and Darivka came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Blahovishchenske, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Lvov, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Shlyakhove, Novoberislav, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Kozatske, Olgivka, Burgunka and the city of Kherson.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 17 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure facility, a catering facility, shops, and a workshop were hit. An ambulance and private cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

