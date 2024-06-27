The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on civilians in Kherson region: 2 people wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 67778 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 76096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96982 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176353 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136943 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364880 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149141 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197658 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 67778 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 62592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 76096 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77564 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96982 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9542 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14185 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35434 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37178 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on civilians in Kherson region: 2 people wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30170 views

In Kherson region, hostile forces dropped explosives from drones on civilians in the village of Novodmitrivka, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who were hospitalized with explosive injuries.

The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on civilians in Kherson region: 2 people wounded

In Kherson region, the invaders dropped explosives from drones on civilians. This is reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kherson region, the Bilozerska community was again attacked by Russian drones.

Two civilians were injured in Novodmitrivka village as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. Both victims sustained blast injuries and contusions. A 66-year-old man sustained a leg injury, and a 71-year-old woman sustained injuries to her forearm and abdomen.

The victims were hospitalized for medical care.

Kherson region: invaders attacked a residential building from a drone, there is a wounded man24.06.24, 15:59 • 21237 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Kherson
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40