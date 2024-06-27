The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on civilians in Kherson region: 2 people wounded

In Kherson region, the invaders dropped explosives from drones on civilians. This is reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kherson region, the Bilozerska community was again attacked by Russian drones.

Two civilians were injured in Novodmitrivka village as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. Both victims sustained blast injuries and contusions. A 66-year-old man sustained a leg injury, and a 71-year-old woman sustained injuries to her forearm and abdomen.

The victims were hospitalized for medical care.

