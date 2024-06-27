The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on civilians in Kherson region: 2 people wounded
In Kherson region, hostile forces dropped explosives from drones on civilians in the village of Novodmitrivka, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who were hospitalized with explosive injuries.
In the Kherson region, the Bilozerska community was again attacked by Russian drones.
Two civilians were injured in Novodmitrivka village as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. Both victims sustained blast injuries and contusions. A 66-year-old man sustained a leg injury, and a 71-year-old woman sustained injuries to her forearm and abdomen.
The victims were hospitalized for medical care.
