Kherson region: invaders attacked a residential building from a drone, there is a wounded man

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91586 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103552 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189488 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233803 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143453 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369217 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197927 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91586 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103552 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100440 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120128 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1314 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4560 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11797 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13441 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17420 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Kherson region: invaders attacked a residential building from a drone, there is a wounded man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21237 views

A 52-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on a residential building in the village of Poniatovka, Kherson region, receiving a concussion, a shrapnel wound to the neck and a traumatic brain injury.

Kherson region: invaders attacked a residential building from a drone, there is a wounded man

In the Kherson region, the invaders attacked a residential building from a drone. As reported in the Kherson RMA, as a result of the impact, a 52-year-old man was injured, reports UNN.

Occupation forces attacked a residential building in the village of Poniatovka from a drone. a 52-year-old man was injured in his own home. He suffered a concussion, shrapnel wound to the neck, explosive and traumatic brain injuries. 

- the message says.

According to the RMA, the victim was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Provide him with the necessary assistance.

In Kherson region, an elderly man was wounded as a result of russian artillery fire23.06.24, 21:57 • 36424 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kherson
