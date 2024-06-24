Kherson region: invaders attacked a residential building from a drone, there is a wounded man

In the Kherson region, the invaders attacked a residential building from a drone. As reported in the Kherson RMA, as a result of the impact, a 52-year-old man was injured, reports UNN.

Occupation forces attacked a residential building in the village of Poniatovka from a drone. a 52-year-old man was injured in his own home. He suffered a concussion, shrapnel wound to the neck, explosive and traumatic brain injuries. - the message says.

According to the RMA, the victim was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. Provide him with the necessary assistance.

