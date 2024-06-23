In Kherson region, an elderly man was wounded as a result of russian artillery fire

The invaders once again shelled the Kherson region, as a result of which an 86-year-old man was injured. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, today in the village of Beregovo in the Belozersky community of the Kherson region, artillery fire from russian troops occurred.

The victim was identified as an 86-year-old resident of the village, who received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The man was hospitalized for medical intervention.

