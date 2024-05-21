Kherson region under enemy fire: in Kherson a 15-year-old boy was injured due to a Russian strike, in Ivanovka - a 41-year-old man
Kyiv • UNN
A 15-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Kherson and one of the villages of the Kherson region.
Kherson today was subjected to another enemy attack, a 15-year-old boy was injured, the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday. According to the Kherson RMA, another person was wounded in the region due to enemy shelling, writes UNN.
A 15-year-old boy turned to doctors for help. he has an explosive injury. The teenager received it during the enemy shelling of the Korabelny District of Kherson at about 16.00. the wounded man is currently being examined
Also today, according to the Kherson RMA, a resident of the village of Ivanovka in the Daryevskaya community was injured as a result of a Russian strike. "A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital, who received an explosive injury. doctors conduct examinations and provide assistance to the victim," the RMA noted in Telegram.
