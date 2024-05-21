Russians attack Kherson region from a drone: three injured due to explosives dropped

In the Kherson region, three women aged 69, 75 and 76 were injured by a Russian drone strike in Antonivka, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In Antonivka, three local residents were injured in a Russian drone attack. Women, 69, 75, 76 years old, were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all those with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds were taken to hospital. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care.

