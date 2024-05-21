Russians attack Kherson region from a drone: three injured due to explosives dropped
Kyiv • UNN
Three elderly women aged 69, 75, and 76 were hit by a Russian drone in Antonivka, Kherson region, sustaining mine-blast and shrapnel injuries and hospitalized.
In the Kherson region, three women aged 69, 75 and 76 were injured by a Russian drone strike in Antonivka, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"In Antonivka, three local residents were injured in a Russian drone attack. Women, 69, 75, 76 years old, were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
According to him, all those with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds were taken to hospital. Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary medical care.
