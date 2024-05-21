Kherson region: 3 "Shaheds" destroyed at night, one killed and 3 wounded over the last 24 hours

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 15 settlements, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others, the enemy hit an educational institution, an industrial facility, a pumping station and a gas pipeline, while 3 Shahed attack drones were shot down in the region at night, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Tokarivka, Mykhailivka, Tomaryne, Novooleksandrivka, Chervonyi Mayak and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 7 multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. A school, an industrial facility, a pumping station and a gas pipeline were hit. The gas leak has been repaired, and there are no threats or fires.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

"During the night drone attack, the air defense forces destroyed 3 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region," said the RMA head.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 28 of 29 Russian attack drones