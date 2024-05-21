Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 28 of 29 Russian attack drones

Air defense forces destroyed 28 "shaheds" at night in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at night, on May 21, the enemy attacked with 29 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from three directions: the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the Army, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units were also involved.

As a result of the air battle, 28 "shaheds" were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions. the statement reads

Ukrainian air defense shoots down two "Shahids" over Dnipro region at night