Ukrainian air defense shoots down two "Shahids" over Dnipro region at night

At night in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, Ukrainian air defenders destroyed 2 shahids. The falling debris damaged outbuildings. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is also noted that the enemy has attacked Nikopol region several times since the evening. They used attack drones of various types and artillery.

They hit Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities.

6 private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 3 more were damaged. An administrative building, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

People were not injured.

