Night attack on Kharkiv: the consequences are now known

The enemy was striking at Kharkiv all night. The wreckage of enemy "shaheds" was recorded in four locations in the city. Four people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

Details

At 02:09, 2 private houses and a garage were burning as a result of falling debris. 3 people were injured: 61-year-old man, 69-year-old and 72-year-old women. All of them had an acute stress reaction.

The other two strikes hit the road surface and sidewalk of the private sector, without causing a fire. There were no casualties.

Another piece of debris damaged a minibus, and a fire broke out.

At 7:05 a.m., a 53-year-old civilian man was injured as a result of an enemy rocket attack on a transport infrastructure facility.

Inspection of the hit sites and response operations are ongoing.

