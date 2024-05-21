Occupants attacked Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured

On Tuesday morning, Russian occupants struck the city, at least one person was injured. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

According to the mayor, the occupiers targeted a transport infrastructure facility.

As for the morning arrival, the target was a transport infrastructure facility. Preliminary, there is one injured person Terekhov wrote.

Earlier it became known that explosions were heard in Kharkiv around seven in the morning.

