Occupants attacked Kharkiv in the morning, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday morning, Russian occupants attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, injuring at least one person.
On Tuesday morning, Russian occupants struck the city, at least one person was injured. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
According to the mayor, the occupiers targeted a transport infrastructure facility.
As for the morning arrival, the target was a transport infrastructure facility. Preliminary, there is one injured person
Addendum Addendum
Earlier it became known that explosions were heard in Kharkiv around seven in the morning.