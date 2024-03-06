Explosions occurred in Odesa

Explosions have been heard in Odesa. This is reported by journalists of Sospilny, UNN reports.

Details

Public journalists report on a series of explosions in Odessa.

At the same time, the head of the Odessa Public Educational Institution calls on residents to stay in shelters.

Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in shelters until the end of the day! This is important! - Oleg Kiper informs.

Movement of enemy UAVs in several regions was reported