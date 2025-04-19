Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine

During the meeting at the White House between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on April 17, at some point there were disagreements regarding Ukraine, writes The Guardian journalist Robert Tait, according to UNN.

Details

According to the journalist, Meloni was received at the White House as hospitably as few foreign guests.

The Italian prime minister wanted to assure Trump that they "speak the same language - at least when it comes to their political views."

Even if Italy could boast one of Europe's largest trade surpluses with the US, such differences could be resolved by resorting to a previously unarticulated creed of "Western nationalism," Meloni argued, speaking English confidently, with a slight accent, although she admitted she didn't know "if that word is correct." - the publication's post states.

Meloni emphasized that she is talking about the West not as a geographical area, but as a "civilization" that she wants to make stronger, and called for finding solutions to overcome disagreements. The Prime Minister also mentioned that they are together leading a "fight against the ideology of wokism."

It is noted that Meloni was the only European leader invited to Trump's inauguration in January, and also visited the US president at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. Trump, who publicly intimidated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and barely tolerated French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was "the embodiment of a welcoming host" with Meloni.

Even J.D. Vance, whose rude interruptions derailed Zelensky's visit and nearly derailed Starmer's, remained silent, proving only that everything was going smoothly - The Guardian informs.

However, a "threat of disaster soon arose" - a journalist asked Meloni a question in Italian, which could disrupt the atmosphere of a unified civilization in the Oval Office, the author believes. The Prime Minister "seemed to feel revulsion," but answered in her native language, while Trump watched her closely. When she finished, an American journalist tried to ask another question, but Trump interrupted him: "That was so beautiful! What the hell did you say?... Wait, I want to hear what you said."

Meloni's translator reported: the Prime Minister was asked what she thought about the fact that President Trump holds Zelensky responsible for the war in Ukraine.

While the translator tried to continue, Meloni - perhaps sensing this was dangerous territory, not least because she has largely stuck with Western support for Ukraine, which Trump is about to abandon - took to interpreting her own response - the journalist writes.

In her explanation, Meloni only promised to increase Italy's contributions to NATO, which are less than 1.5% when Trump demands 5%. Trump then took the floor and stated that he does not consider Zelensky responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but is "not thrilled" about the start of the war, again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden, did not place the blame on Putin, but said that he is "trying to get him to stop."

Trump stated that he is "not a great fan" of the Ukrainian president and "doesn't think he did a great job."

"It was a telling moment of how much the center of gravity of the West has shifted in a few short weeks since Trump returned to power. And an unpleasant one, even for Meloni," the author concluded.

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spent months preparing for this moment: her own meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. And it took place with the support of the European Union.

Trump does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war