Trump does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11518 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57987 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57067 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65983 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65463 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59716 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52582 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77112 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Publications
Exclusives
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77088 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22290 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62315 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11675 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14428 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57978 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62319 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77092 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116474 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125100 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3966 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22293 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26729 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121624 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63374 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Trump does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2446 views

Donald Trump said he does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war, but he does not like what the Ukrainian president is doing. According to Trump, Biden and Zelenskyy are to blame for the war.

Trump does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war

US President Donald Trump said that he does not consider Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy guilty of the war, but, according to him, he does not like what the Ukrainian president is doing, UNN reports.

I don't think Zelenskyy is responsible for this, but I'm not happy about the fact that the war started. A war that we didn't start. I am not satisfied with what Zelenskyy is doing. I know it's a war, neither side suits me. I spoke to Putin about this, now I am trying to make him stop, because, as you know, Russia is much bigger

- Trump said.

Let us remind

Earlier, Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor Joe Biden for starting the war in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
