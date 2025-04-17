Trump does not consider Zelenskyy guilty of the war

US President Donald Trump said that he does not consider Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy guilty of the war, but, according to him, he does not like what the Ukrainian president is doing, UNN reports.

I don't think Zelenskyy is responsible for this, but I'm not happy about the fact that the war started. A war that we didn't start. I am not satisfied with what Zelenskyy is doing. I know it's a war, neither side suits me. I spoke to Putin about this, now I am trying to make him stop, because, as you know, Russia is much bigger - Trump said.

Let us remind

Earlier, Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor Joe Biden for starting the war in Ukraine.