The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10274 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 80300 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44997 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92390 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52126 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45885 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98598 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56138 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54147 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 14744 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29541 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 16357 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39486 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39499 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 80300 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92390 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98598 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 129199 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29552 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54161 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65352 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 62796 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71048 views
The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2336 views

The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul will become known in the morning. Zelensky will visit Turkey on May 15 and meet with Erdogan.

The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

The delegation for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul will be announced tomorrow morning by the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the decision regarding who exactly will come to Turkey from Russia tomorrow "has long been made", but whether Putin or someone else will come - will become known in the morning - they say, thanks to this "Ukrainians will not have the opportunity to maneuver."

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian media, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on May 15, where he plans to meet with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, the diplomatic advisor to the President Ihor Zhovkva and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, who is already there, are also planning to go to Turkey

- NV reports with reference to its own sources.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor13.05.25, 00:58 • 3202 views

As you know, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will go to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul11.05.25, 21:35 • 8554 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

