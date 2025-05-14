The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

The delegation for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul will be announced tomorrow morning by the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the decision regarding who exactly will come to Turkey from Russia tomorrow "has long been made", but whether Putin or someone else will come - will become known in the morning - they say, thanks to this "Ukrainians will not have the opportunity to maneuver."

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian media, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on May 15, where he plans to meet with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, the diplomatic advisor to the President Ihor Zhovkva and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, who is already there, are also planning to go to Turkey - NV reports with reference to its own sources.

As you know, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will go to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

