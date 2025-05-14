Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10269 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 80276 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44987 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92377 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52118 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45881 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98590 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56136 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54147 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 14744 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29541 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 16357 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39486 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39487 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 80276 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92377 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98590 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 129191 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29542 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54148 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65350 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 62795 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71048 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that due to the war in Ukraine, it is impossible to organize voting for Poles in the Polish presidential election. Polish citizens wishing to vote must return to the country.

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

Poles living in Ukraine will not be able to vote in that country in the Polish presidential elections. This was announced by the press secretary of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Paweł Wroński, UNN reports with reference to Polsat News.

Details

According to the speaker of the Polish Foreign Ministry, in the context of the ongoing war, it is impossible to hold elections in such a way that their results are not questioned. Those wishing to participate in the vote will have to return to Poland and be included in the voter list in the selected commune.

In the run-up to the presidential elections scheduled for May 18, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided not to create an electoral district in Ukraine. A similar decision was made regarding the elections to the Sejm and Senate in October 2023 and the elections to the European Parliament in June 2024.

"If elections are taking place and, for example, there is an air raid, it is advisable to take refuge in a shelter. What then should be done with the commission and how, in connection with such events, not to extend its work?" - Wroński wondered. He stressed that in this matter, Poland acts in accordance with the principles applied by other countries as well.

Add

The exact number of Poles eligible to vote and located on the territory of Ukraine is difficult to determine. According to estimates, their number is about 1.4 thousand people, added the press secretary of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Poland claims that Russia is trying to interfere in the presidential election06.05.2025, 15:11 • 5262 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.75
Bitcoin
$103,349.20
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.05
Золото
$3,184.00
Ethereum
$2,605.56