Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

Poles living in Ukraine will not be able to vote in that country in the Polish presidential elections. This was announced by the press secretary of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Paweł Wroński, UNN reports with reference to Polsat News.

According to the speaker of the Polish Foreign Ministry, in the context of the ongoing war, it is impossible to hold elections in such a way that their results are not questioned. Those wishing to participate in the vote will have to return to Poland and be included in the voter list in the selected commune.

In the run-up to the presidential elections scheduled for May 18, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided not to create an electoral district in Ukraine. A similar decision was made regarding the elections to the Sejm and Senate in October 2023 and the elections to the European Parliament in June 2024.

"If elections are taking place and, for example, there is an air raid, it is advisable to take refuge in a shelter. What then should be done with the commission and how, in connection with such events, not to extend its work?" - Wroński wondered. He stressed that in this matter, Poland acts in accordance with the principles applied by other countries as well.

The exact number of Poles eligible to vote and located on the territory of Ukraine is difficult to determine. According to estimates, their number is about 1.4 thousand people, added the press secretary of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

