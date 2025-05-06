Poland claims that Russia is trying to interfere in the presidential election

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16208 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21956 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52444 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41341 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47683 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87945 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47080 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40595 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57658 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130874 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16208 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52444 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87945 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113521 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206372 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20389 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39943 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58247 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25208 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89443 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Poland claims that Russia is trying to interfere in the presidential election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland announced an unprecedented attempt by the Russian Federation to interfere in the elections. This is done by spreading disinformation and attacks on infrastructure.

Poland claims that Russia is trying to interfere in the presidential election

Poland is facing an unprecedented attempt by Russia to interfere in its presidential elections, the country's Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said on Tuesday, as the campaign entered its final stage ahead of the first round of voting on May 18, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Poland says its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation efforts, and Warsaw is on high alert for interference, especially after Romania canceled presidential elections in December over allegations of Russian interference.

Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections05.05.25, 02:01 • 4764 views

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in elections abroad and criticized the decision to cancel elections in Romania.

"During the current presidential elections in Poland, we are facing an unprecedented attempt to interfere in the electoral process by Russia," Gawkowski said at a defense conference.

"This is done... (by) spreading disinformation in combination with hybrid attacks on Polish critical infrastructure in order to paralyze the normal functioning of the state," he added.

Gawkowski said the attacks targeted water and sewage companies, thermal power plants and government agencies. The level of Russian activity in cyberattacks in Poland has more than doubled compared to last year, he said.

"Today in Poland, during every minute of my speech, about a dozen incidents aimed at critical infrastructure were recorded," he said.

Supplement

Warsaw said in March that the Polish Space Agency had been cyberattacked. In 2024, Poland said that the state news agency was likely the target of a Russian cyberattack.

Warsaw and its allies also claim that Moscow is behind acts of arson and sabotage across Europe. Russia rejects these claims.

A large-scale cyberattack on a government system was recorded in Poland30.04.25, 13:33 • 6034 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Romania
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20