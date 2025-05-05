Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 16705 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 72034 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 127811 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 129704 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 87300 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 88762 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 92901 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65029 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77517 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 125835 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
85%
743 mm
Popular news

Bad weather covered the Ivano-Frankivsk region and knocked down dozens of trees, a woman was injured

May 4, 02:46 PM • 13290 views

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

May 4, 03:46 PM • 11353 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 10633 views

The White House congratulated Americans on "Star Wars" Day with a "portrait" of Trump with a lightsaber

May 4, 05:20 PM • 4576 views

The first in the world to shoot down the Russian "Kinzhal": what is known about the Ukrainian soldier

05:38 PM • 8900 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 129704 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 64608 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 94944 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 102069 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 125835 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 10639 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 30322 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 44290 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 92901 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 42584 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

A group of Russian hackers DDOSIA/NoName057 attacked the websites of the Romanian government and presidential candidates during the elections. The attacks targeted the websites of the Constitutional Court, ministries and candidates.

Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections

On Sunday, May 04, a Russian hacker group attacked several websites of the Romanian government and presidential candidates as the country held presidential elections. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the website of the Constitutional Court of Romania, the main government portal, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, and the websites of four presidential candidates were attacked.

According to the publication, the DDOSIA/NoName057 group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The hackers claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on their Telegram channel, listing the websites of the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Justice among the targets

- Politico said in a statement.

The Cybersecurity Directorate stated that all websites listed by the hacker group were operational as of 14:00 local time.

Supplement

NoName057 is a pro-Russian hacker group that announced itself in March 2022 and claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on Ukrainian, American, and European websites of government agencies, media, and private companies. 

Reminder

Romania is holding the first round of presidential elections after the annulment of the previous results. The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country are eligible to vote.  

Presidential elections in Romania: first exit polls and leaders04.05.25, 21:55 • 1404 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Romania
Brent
$59.25
Bitcoin
$95,030.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,246.55
Ethereum
$1,818.44