Russian hackers attacked Romanian government websites during the elections

On Sunday, May 04, a Russian hacker group attacked several websites of the Romanian government and presidential candidates as the country held presidential elections. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

It is noted that the website of the Constitutional Court of Romania, the main government portal, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, and the websites of four presidential candidates were attacked.

According to the publication, the DDOSIA/NoName057 group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The hackers claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on their Telegram channel, listing the websites of the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Justice among the targets - Politico said in a statement.

The Cybersecurity Directorate stated that all websites listed by the hacker group were operational as of 14:00 local time.

NoName057 is a pro-Russian hacker group that announced itself in March 2022 and claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on Ukrainian, American, and European websites of government agencies, media, and private companies.

Romania is holding the first round of presidential elections after the annulment of the previous results. The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country are eligible to vote.

