Presidential elections in Romania: first exit polls and leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

In the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, the far-right candidate George Simion is leading. A second round of elections is expected due to the low percentage of votes.

Presidential elections in Romania: first exit polls and leaders

The results of the exit polls of the first round of presidential elections in Romania indicate the leadership of the candidate from the far-right AUR party, George Simion, who received from 30% to 33% of the votes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of the CURS and "Avangard" exit polls, which are published by the Romanian media hotnews.ro.

CURS exit poll results:

  • George Simion - 33.1%
    • Krin Antonescu - 22.9%
      • Nicusor Dan - 20.9%
        • Victor Ponta - 14.7%
          • Elena Laskoni - 4.4%

            "Avangard" exit poll results:

            • George Simion - 30%
              • Krin Antonescu - 23%
                • Nicusor Dan - 23%
                  • Victor Ponta - 15%
                    • Elena Laskoni - 4%

                      As predicted, none of the candidates will get more than 50% of the votes. Therefore, the second round of elections will take place on May 18.

                      The second place is being fought between Krin Antonescu, the candidate from the PSD–PNL–UDMR coalition, and the independent candidate Nicusor Dan. Each of them scored approximately 21–23%, according to exit polls.

                      It is expected that one of them will advance to the second round together with Simion.

                      Let us remind you

                      The first round of presidential elections is taking place in Romania after the annulment of the previous results. The Permanent Electoral Commission of Romania stated that almost 17.99 million citizens of the country are eligible to vote.

                      Vita Zelenetska

