Romanian presidential candidate calls for increased defense spending and stronger support for Ukraine

Pro-European presidential candidate in Romania, Nicușor Dan, calls for an increase in defense spending from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2030 and to maintain support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

I want to emphasize that the war in Ukraine is crucial for the security of Romania and Moldova. I appreciate what the Romanian state has done so far, the direction... was correct and should continue - Den said in an interview with Reuters.

Also, in his opinion, Romania's defense spending should increase from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2030. It is reported that there are growing fears that the United States intends to reduce the number of its troops throughout Europe, demanding that European countries take on a greater share of the burden of maintaining the security of the NATO alliance.

According to reports, Romania has handed over Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, is training Ukrainian fighter pilots and has ensured the export of about 30 million tons of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta since the beginning of the 2022 war.

Currently, about 1,700 American soldiers are stationed in Romania, most of whom are at the Kogelnichanu air base on the Black Sea, in which Bucharest is investing 2.5 billion euros (2.8 billion US dollars) to turn it into one of the largest European NATO bases.

Nicușor Dan stated that Romania can use the base as leverage to encourage the US to maintain its presence:

The fact that American troops use the Kogelnichanu air base is an advantage for them in terms of the influence they want to have in the Middle East. Beyond that, it all depends on technical discussions. If Romania can do something (to keep American troops, - ed.), we want to do it - said Den.

He also stated that Romania should continue to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but at the same time consult with Romanian producers so that they are not at a disadvantage.

