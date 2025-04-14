$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 4138 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22462 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 18041 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 23057 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 32100 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66256 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61787 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34202 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59738 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107141 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
1m/s
73%
Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4009 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the war with Russia is not a local conflict, but threatens the entire world. He called on the United States to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders

In an interview with an American television channel, the head of Ukraine raised the issue of a potential escalation of the war and the threats that could extend far beyond the Ukrainian borders. This is reported by CBS News, передає УНН.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the war with Russia is not a local conflict, but poses a threat to the entire world. He expressed concern that the lack of proper resistance could only increase the Kremlin's appetites. According to him, the real intentions of the terrorists go far beyond Ukraine.

If we don't show firmness, he will move on. Putin's ultimate goal is to revive the Russian empire and regain territories that are now under NATO protection. Given all this, I believe that the situation could escalate into a world war

- said the head of Ukraine.

 In the context of global politics, Zelenskyy also touched upon the role of the United States, emphasizing the importance of support from influential democratic countries. He expressed hope that the American leadership will continue to stand on the side of Ukraine, despite the information pressure and attempts to shift the focus by Russia.

The President also emphasized the price that the Ukrainian people are paying -  not only economically, but primarily with human lives.

Our people are paying the highest price of all possible. There is no higher price. We gave all our money - everything we have in the financial plan. But most importantly, we gave [the lives] of our people

- emphasized the President.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine strongly condemned the Russian strike on Sumy, which killed 34 people and injured 117. The ballistic missile strike hit the city center on Palm Sunday.

Also on the eve of President Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed in Kryvyi Rih, placing a lamp and a toy at the scene of the tragedy. The terrorist country attacked the city with a ballistic missile, killing 19 people.

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday: ‘absolutely repulsed bastard’13.04.25, 20:41 • 4522 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
