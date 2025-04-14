Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders

In an interview with an American television channel, the head of Ukraine raised the issue of a potential escalation of the war and the threats that could extend far beyond the Ukrainian borders. This is reported by CBS News, передає УНН.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the war with Russia is not a local conflict, but poses a threat to the entire world. He expressed concern that the lack of proper resistance could only increase the Kremlin's appetites. According to him, the real intentions of the terrorists go far beyond Ukraine.

If we don't show firmness, he will move on. Putin's ultimate goal is to revive the Russian empire and regain territories that are now under NATO protection. Given all this, I believe that the situation could escalate into a world war - said the head of Ukraine.

In the context of global politics, Zelenskyy also touched upon the role of the United States, emphasizing the importance of support from influential democratic countries. He expressed hope that the American leadership will continue to stand on the side of Ukraine, despite the information pressure and attempts to shift the focus by Russia.

The President also emphasized the price that the Ukrainian people are paying - not only economically, but primarily with human lives.

Our people are paying the highest price of all possible. There is no higher price. We gave all our money - everything we have in the financial plan. But most importantly, we gave [the lives] of our people - emphasized the President.

The President of Ukraine strongly condemned the Russian strike on Sumy, which killed 34 people and injured 117. The ballistic missile strike hit the city center on Palm Sunday.

Also on the eve of President Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed in Kryvyi Rih, placing a lamp and a toy at the scene of the tragedy. The terrorist country attacked the city with a ballistic missile, killing 19 people.

