Zelensky appointed a new ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dzhelyalov Nariman as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, UNN reports with reference to the President's decree.

Details

To appoint Dzhelyalov Nariman Enverovych as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey - stated in the order.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the details of the meeting in Turkey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he expects the arrival of the Russian delegation to Turkey to determine Ukraine's next steps.

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula.

The Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is appointed