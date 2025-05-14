Zelensky appointed a new ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Nariman Dzhelalov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey. The corresponding decree was published on the president's website.
Details
To appoint Dzhelyalov Nariman Enverovych as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey
