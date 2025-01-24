The Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is appointed

Olga Kuryshko has become the new Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

To appoint Olga Mykolaivna KURYSHKO as the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. - the statement reads.

