Movement of enemy UAVs in several regions was reported

The movement of unmanned enemy aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been detected in different regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the detection of russian UAVs on the territory of Ukraine:

Poltava region: UAVs spotted in the direction of Myrhorod. Kharkiv region: Two groups of "shahed" are moving northwest. Kherson region: "Shahids" are spotted in the direction of Mykolaiv region. Odesa region: A group of "shaheds" is focused on Vinnytsia region.

In addition, several new groups of UAVs from the Black Sea are approaching Odesa.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible drone attacks from the Black Sea