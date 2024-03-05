Movement of enemy UAVs in several regions was reported

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41256 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207973 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175687 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220945 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249219 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155008 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371611 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13905 views

Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10883 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19943 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20549 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35048 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42878 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Movement of enemy UAVs in several regions was reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28044 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in various regions of the country.

Movement of enemy UAVs in several regions was reported

The movement of unmanned enemy aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been detected in different regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the detection of russian UAVs on the territory of Ukraine:

  1. Poltava region: UAVs spotted in the direction of Myrhorod.
  2. Kharkiv region: Two groups of "shahed" are moving northwest.
  3. Kherson region: "Shahids" are spotted in the direction of Mykolaiv region.
  4. Odesa region: A group of "shaheds" is focused on Vinnytsia region.

In addition, several new groups of UAVs from the Black Sea are approaching Odesa.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible drone attacks from the Black Sea05.03.24, 22:39 • 24884 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
