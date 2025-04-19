On Friday, April 18, a Russian court in St. Petersburg sentenced 19-year-old activist Darya Kozyreva to two years and eight months in prison for publicly condemning the war against Ukraine. She was found guilty of repeated "discreditation" of the Russian army. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kozyreva repeatedly spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, on an art object near the Hermitage, she painted in black paint: "Murderers, you bombed it. Judases", - in response to the Russian destruction of Ukrainian Mariupol.

According to the news agency, the girl also gave interviews to journalists of "Sever.Realii" and painted protest graffiti in the center of St. Petersburg.

In Russia, a Briton was sentenced to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In early 2024, Kozyreva was expelled from the medical faculty of St. Petersburg State University after being fined 30 thousand rubles for publications about Ukraine on social networks.

On the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Kozyreva glued a sheet of paper with lines from Taras Shevchenko's "Testament" to his monument in a park in St. Petersburg. After this, the girl was arrested and held in a pre-trial detention center for almost a year, and later transferred to house arrest.

On April 18, the court handed down a verdict: almost three years in a penal colony. At the hearing, Kozyreva did not plead guilty and called the case against her "one big fabrication."

I am not guilty, my conscience is clear - she said.

According to the human rights organization "Memorial", which is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Kozyreva is one of at least 234 people currently under arrest in Russia for their anti-war stance.

Recall

The FSB arrested an 11th-grader in Omsk for administering "Ukrainian Telegram channels." During the search, facts of transferring funds to the accounts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly discovered.

Russia's FSB claims to have allegedly prevented terrorist attacks against the leadership of the country's defense ministry