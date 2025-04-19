In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Finnish Shipyard May Build Icebreakers for US Coast Guard

April 18, 03:50 PM

You have to be an outright bastard to inflict such blows on Good Friday: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kharkiv

April 18, 04:12 PM

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

April 18, 05:11 PM

Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

April 18, 05:45 PM

Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

April 18, 06:07 PM
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

A Russian court in St. Petersburg sentenced 19-year-old Darya Kozyreva to two years and eight months in prison for condemning the war against Ukraine. She was found guilty of repeated "discreditation" of the Russian army through protest actions.

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

On Friday, April 18, a Russian court in St. Petersburg sentenced 19-year-old activist Darya Kozyreva to two years and eight months in prison for publicly condemning the war against Ukraine. She was found guilty of repeated "discreditation" of the Russian army. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kozyreva repeatedly spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, on an art object near the Hermitage, she painted in black paint: "Murderers, you bombed it. Judases", - in response to the Russian destruction of Ukrainian Mariupol.

According to the news agency, the girl also gave interviews to journalists of "Sever.Realii" and painted protest graffiti in the center of St. Petersburg.

In Russia, a Briton was sentenced to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine05.03.25, 14:26 • 18388 views

In early 2024, Kozyreva was expelled from the medical faculty of St. Petersburg State University after being fined 30 thousand rubles for publications about Ukraine on social networks.

On the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Kozyreva glued a sheet of paper with lines from Taras Shevchenko's "Testament" to his monument in a park in St. Petersburg. After this, the girl was arrested and held in a pre-trial detention center for almost a year, and later transferred to house arrest.

On April 18, the court handed down a verdict: almost three years in a penal colony. At the hearing, Kozyreva did not plead guilty and called the case against her "one big fabrication."

I am not guilty, my conscience is clear

- she said.

According to the human rights organization "Memorial", which is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Kozyreva is one of at least 234 people currently under arrest in Russia for their anti-war stance.

Recall

The FSB arrested an 11th-grader in Omsk for administering "Ukrainian Telegram channels." During the search, facts of transferring funds to the accounts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly discovered.

Russia's FSB claims to have allegedly prevented terrorist attacks against the leadership of the country's defense ministry26.12.24, 09:01 • 14280 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Reuters
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
