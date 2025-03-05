In Russia, a Briton was sentenced to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian court sentenced British citizen James Anderson to 19 years for fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will spend the first 5 years in prison, the rest in a strict regime colony.
A court in Russia sentenced British citizen James Scott Rees Anderson to 19 years in prison, who was captured in the Kursk region. He fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by The Guardian, citing the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that Anderson was charged under two criminal articles: terrorism and mercenarism, reports the unified press service of the courts.
Of the 19 years imposed by the court, Anderson must spend the first five in prison, the rest in a strict regime colony. The Briton admitted his guilt.
Britain has not yet responded to this decision of the Russian Federation regarding Anderson.
Recall
Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots Dmytro Shymanskyi and Oleksandr Morozov were sentenced in Russia to 26 and 22 years of imprisonment, respectively. They were accused of attempting to attack an oil refinery in the Bryansk region in 2023.