Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: one killed
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of February 22, a 59-year-old local resident died as a result of Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Lvov, Kherson region.
On the morning of February 22, the Russian army attacked the village of Lvov in Kherson region, hitting a residential building. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was killed, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Russian troops killed a man in the village of Lvov, Beryslav district. The occupants shelled the village in the morning. One of the "arrivals" hit a residential building. Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard sustained injuries incompatible with life
Prokudin clarified that the deceased was 59 years old.
AddendumAddendum
Russian troops fired 47 times at Kherson regionover the past day, including a missile attack on Chornobaivka, and three people were reported wounded in the region.