Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: one killed

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38273 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 146947 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88620 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 317928 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263157 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252884 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159011 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372437 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 103290 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 128175 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96142 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89339 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73810 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 75129 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 146947 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 317928 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263157 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25914 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33462 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33058 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 90206 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 96987 views
Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: one killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23524 views

On the morning of February 22, a 59-year-old local resident died as a result of Russian shelling of a residential building in the village of Lvov, Kherson region.

Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: one killed

On the morning of February 22, the Russian army attacked the village of Lvov in Kherson region, hitting a residential building. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was killed,  said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN

Russian troops killed a man in the village of Lvov, Beryslav district.  The occupants shelled the village in the morning. One of the "arrivals" hit a residential building.  Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard sustained injuries incompatible with life

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

Prokudin clarified that the deceased was 59 years old. 

Russian troops fired 47 times at Kherson regionover the past day, including a missile attack on Chornobaivka, and three people were reported wounded in the region.

