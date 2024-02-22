Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: one killed

On the morning of February 22, the Russian army attacked the village of Lvov in Kherson region, hitting a residential building. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was killed, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Russian troops killed a man in the village of Lvov, Beryslav district. The occupants shelled the village in the morning. One of the "arrivals" hit a residential building. Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard sustained injuries incompatible with life - Prokudin wrote on social media.

Prokudin clarified that the deceased was 59 years old.

Russian troops fired 47 times at Kherson regionover the past day, including a missile attack on Chornobaivka, and three people were reported wounded in the region.