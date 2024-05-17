Russians hit medical facility in Kherson region, Russian shelling kills 2 people, wounds 6

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, hitting a medical facility and a shop, killing 2 people and wounding 6, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Novoberislav, Vysoke, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Lvov, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 4 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. A medical facility and a shop were hit. An outbuilding and 4 private cars were damaged.

Russian aggression killed 2 people and injured 6 others - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

