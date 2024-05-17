Two civilians wounded as a result of russian shelling of Kherson residential area

In the Kherson city territorial community, two civilians were injured as a result of shelling by russian occupation forces. This was reported by the Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, a 54-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured as a result of hostile strikes that occurred after 16:00 local time on May 16 in residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson.

The woman sustained contusion, closed head and blast injuries, while the man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury.

Occupants fire on Kherson, 54-year-old woman injured