Occupants fire on Kherson, 54-year-old woman injured

The Russian army has opened fire on Kherson's Korabelny district, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"Today, Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. A 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack. She received contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries," the statement said.

According to RMA, the ambulance crew treated the victim on the spot.

