The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

"The Avant-Garde Museum" is a new branch of the Kyiv History Museum. It will be located in a historical building that is a local architectural monument. This was reported by Hanna Starostenko, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), UNN reports.

Details

In November 2024, the "Avant-Garde Museum" was created in the capital - a new branch of the Kyiv History Museum. For its permanent exhibition, the Kyiv City Council supported the allocation of a free space in a historical building with an area of 676.1 m² on Lypska Street, 16.

It is noted that the museum's collection already includes more than 145 works donated by Ukrainian collectors and artists. It covers the full range of development of the Ukrainian avant-garde - from its origins in the first half of the twentieth century to the works of contemporary artists.

The unique exhibit of the collection is Viktor Artemtsev's "Portrait of Taras Shevchenko" - the first known avant-garde work on the Kobzar theme - the statement reads.

The collection features such famous masters as Anatol Petrytsky, Vadym Meller, Oleksandra Ekster, Oleksandr Bohomazov, as well as contemporary artists - Oleh Tistol, Maryna Skugareva, Viktor Sydorenko.

Thanks to philanthropists who donated 145 works from private collections to the city, we have created a foundation for a world-class museum. World-renowned artists - Kazimir Malevich, Alexander Archipenko, Sonia Delaunay, Alexander Bogomazov, Alexandra Exter - should remain Ukrainian in history. This is not only about art, but also about the right to our own cultural memory and justice - Hanna Starostenko noted.

According to her, a protection agreement No. 3543 was concluded for the premises at 16 Lypska Street, where the museum will now be located, back in 2017. The program "Protection and Preservation of Cultural Heritage of Kyiv for 2025-2027" provides funds for the restoration of the building, which will become the home for the permanent exhibition.

Let us remind you

