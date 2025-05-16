The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a new package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on May 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the German politician on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

On Thursday, May 15, Friedrich Merz published a post on his X account, in which he called it a "great concession" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Istanbul for negotiations.

At the same time, according to Merz, the ruler of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, by not going to Turkey, "put himself in an awkward position."

As a result, the German Chancellor announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia is ready for adoption.

The new package of sanctions is ready. We will adopt it in Brussels on Tuesday. - he wrote.

As a reminder, the German Chancellor stated that new sanctions against Russia are being prepared in the energy and banking sectors. The possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets is also being considered.

