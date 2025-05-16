$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia at the EU Council meeting on May 20. The sanctions will concern the energy and banking sectors.

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a new package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on May 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the German politician on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

On Thursday, May 15, Friedrich Merz published a post on his X account, in which he called it a "great concession" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Istanbul for negotiations.

At the same time, according to Merz, the ruler of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, by not going to Turkey, "put himself in an awkward position."

As a result, the German Chancellor announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia is ready for adoption.

The new package of sanctions is ready. We will adopt it in Brussels on Tuesday.

- he wrote.

As a reminder, the German Chancellor stated that new sanctions against Russia are being prepared in the energy and banking sectors. The possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets is also being considered.

Merz explained why he no longer comments on the supply of Taurus and other weapons to Ukraine15.05.25, 14:58 • 2504 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
Brussels
Istanbul
Germany
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
