Merz explained why he no longer comments on the supply of Taurus and other weapons to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he will no longer publicly comment on the possible supply of Taurus missiles or other weapons systems to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the German newspaper ZEIT, writes UNN.

Details

Answering a question about the change in position regarding the public discussion of arms supplies, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz explained: "I agree with the Minister of Defense and the Vice Chancellor that we no longer want to conduct open discussions about weapons. It is not about not wanting to inform the German public anymore. With these discussions, we are only playing into Putin's hands and providing him with valuable information. We will fulfill our obligations and provide the necessary military support."

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Vice President of the Bundestag, a politician from the "Greens" party, Omid Nuripur expects that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will facilitate the supply of Taurus to Ukraine. The German government has become more cautious about arms supplies, seeking to discuss details less.