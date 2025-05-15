Merz explained why he no longer comments on the supply of Taurus and other weapons to Ukraine

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20359 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26106 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 37856 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 38667 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62125 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 133994 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131442 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253454 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102302 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71107 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.3m/s
57%
742mm
Popular news

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20359 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134458 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 201807 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253454 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 200741 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 4762 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 44606 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104918 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 66001 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86646 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Merz explained why he no longer comments on the supply of Taurus and other weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

The German Chancellor stated that open discussions about weapons play into Putin's hands. Germany will continue to provide military support, but without unnecessary publicity.

Merz explained why he no longer comments on the supply of Taurus and other weapons to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he will no longer publicly comment on the possible supply of Taurus missiles or other weapons systems to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the German newspaper ZEIT, writes UNN.

Details

Answering a question about the change in position regarding the public discussion of arms supplies, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz explained: "I agree with the Minister of Defense and the Vice Chancellor that we no longer want to conduct open discussions about weapons. It is not about not wanting to inform the German public anymore. With these discussions, we are only playing into Putin's hands and providing him with valuable information. We will fulfill our obligations and provide the necessary military support."

Recall 

Earlier it was reported that the Vice President of the Bundestag, a politician from the "Greens" party, Omid Nuripur expects that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will facilitate the supply of Taurus to Ukraine. The German government has become more cautious about arms supplies, seeking to discuss details less.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Brent
$64.33
Bitcoin
$102,614.20
S&P 500
$5,870.50
Tesla
$340.00
Газ TTF
$34.97
Золото
$3,192.56
Ethereum
$2,552.83