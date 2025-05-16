Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

Tommy Lee and his fourth official wife, Brittany Furlan, have decided to separate after six years of marriage. The likely cause of the breakup was alcohol. It is possible that the couple will officially file for divorce. This is reported by UNN with reference to Pagesix.

Details

According to sources close to the couple, the couple has been living separately for two weeks. The reason for this breakup was allegedly the strong relationship of the Mötley Crüe drummer with alcohol. TMZ also claims that the rock star "does not want to sober up."

Despite the fact that the couple no longer lives together under the same roof, it is reported that the couple is still in touch. Sources also noted that it is currently unclear whether either party plans to file for divorce.

Recently, 62-year-old Lee hinted at his marital problems on social media when he unfollowed 38-year-old Furlan on Instagram.

On Thursday, he also posted a video in his story with the message: "Sorry, the feelings you are trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your emotions elsewhere."

Representatives for Furlan and Lee did not respond to Page Six's requests for comment.

Let's add

Lee and Furlan started dating in 2017. In 2019, the couple got married on Valentine's Day - exactly one year after the musician proposed, giving the girl a huge heart-shaped ring. The couple did not want to have children together.

This marriage was the fourth for Lee. Before that, he went to the altar with Elaine Starchuk, Heather Locklear, and, most famously, Pamela Anderson. He has two sons with her: 28-year-old Brandon Thomas and 27-year-old Dylan Jagger. Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998.

Earlier, Anderson accused Furlan of "promoting Lee's drinking." Allegedly, this even caused a big fight between the father and his eldest son.

Around the same time, a source told Page Six that Furlan had "drove a wedge" between Lee and his close circle since the couple's relationship began, which caused concern among his friends.

Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback