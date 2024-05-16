Multiple bruises to the chest, shoulder and back: another victim of hostile attacks in Kherson turned to hospital

In Kherson, another man who was injured during enemy attacks on the city has been hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"Another resident of Kherson, who was injured yesterday as a result of Russian air strikes on Kherson, turned to the hospital. The 44-year-old man was diagnosed with multiple bruises to his chest, shoulder and back," the statement said.

According to RMA, the victim received the necessary medical care. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

In Kherson region Russians hit educational and medical institutions, 19 wounded