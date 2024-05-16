In Kherson region Russians hit educational and medical institutions, 19 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked 4 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, and wounding 19 people, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, Mykhailivka, Antonivka and Stanislav came under enemy fire over the past day. "The enemy also attacked Kherson with aerial bombs," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 12 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were damaged. There were hits to educational and medical institutions, including a kindergarten and an administrative building. An outbuilding and 9 private cars were damaged, the RMA head noted.

"Nineteen people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

