Russian airstrike on Kherson: number of wounded rises to 19

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79203 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106916 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250198 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174116 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34462 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44011 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38123 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62394 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224452 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79203 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56431 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62394 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113782 views
Russian airstrike on Kherson: number of wounded rises to 19

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25001 views

As a result of a Russian air strike on residential areas of Kherson, 19 people were wounded, three of them seriously wounded, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

The number of wounded has increased to 19 due to a Russian air strike on residential areas of Kherson, the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said, according to UNN.

At 18.00 it became known about one more injured person. Thus, 19 people were injured in the air strike in Kherson. Doctors are currently fighting for the lives of three seriously injured people 

- Mrochko said.

Recall

Today, Russians attacked the center of Kherson from the air. Apartment and private houses, educational and healthcare institutions, and cars were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising