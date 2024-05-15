Russian airstrike on Kherson: number of wounded rises to 19

The number of wounded has increased to 19 due to a Russian air strike on residential areas of Kherson, the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said, according to UNN.

At 18.00 it became known about one more injured person. Thus, 19 people were injured in the air strike in Kherson. Doctors are currently fighting for the lives of three seriously injured people - Mrochko said.

Recall

Today, Russians attacked the center of Kherson from the air. Apartment and private houses, educational and healthcare institutions, and cars were damaged.