An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

On the night of May 16, an air alert was declared in Kyiv. The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

Attention! Kyiv! An enemy UAV is heading towards you from the southeast! Stay in safe places! - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 03:55.

"We urge residents to immediately go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the alarm is over," the KMVA wrote.

