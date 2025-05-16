An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
May 15, 07:31 PM • 10014 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 06:19 PM • 20796 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 57803 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 52874 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 92350 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 108041 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 160475 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147692 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 305259 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104569 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.4m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on May 16 - Russian media

May 15, 05:04 PM • 3660 views

The Air Force has warned of a Russian missile heading towards the Sumy region.

May 15, 05:11 PM • 5912 views

Joe Don Baker, star of James Bond film, dies

May 15, 05:29 PM • 4934 views

Enemy UAVs have become more active in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region: possible air defense work

May 15, 07:05 PM • 3154 views

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

May 15, 07:41 PM • 3044 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 57804 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 117911 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 184704 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 251398 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 305260 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 27359 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 66822 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 98440 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 133526 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 82545 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

An air alert was declared in Kyiv on the night of May 16. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of strike drones, urging residents to go to shelters.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

On the night of May 16, an air alert was declared in Kyiv. The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

Attention! Kyiv! An enemy UAV is heading towards you from the southeast! Stay in safe places!

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 03:55.

"We urge residents to immediately go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the alarm is over," the KMVA wrote.

Russians shelled Kramatorsk with drones: there is destruction in the industrial zone16.05.25, 01:44 • 990 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kyiv
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$103,733.20
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,246.37
Ethereum
$2,542.50