Russian army attacked 32 settlements in Kherson region: there are dead and wounded

On Friday, July 18, the Russian army attacked 32 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed, 12 were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Kizomys, Yantarne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Berehove, Veletenske, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Vysoke, Havrylivka, Virivka, Mylove, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Vesele, Zorivka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Mykolaivka, Novoberyslav, Novokairy, OdradoKamyanka, Tokarivka, Ukrainka, Chornobaivka, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling. - Prokudin reported.

According to him, Russian military forces targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, including damaging a multi-story building and 9 private houses.

Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died, and 12 more were injured. - stated in the official's post.

"Also, the occupiers damaged an Invincibility Point, the building of the local fire department, outbuildings, a garage, and private cars," he added.

On July 19, in Kherson, as a result of a Russian drone attack on a private house, two men, aged 28 and 34, were injured. They were hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries; one was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the shin.

