Five people were rescued from burning apartments in Odesa, one rescued woman died: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

Five people were rescued from burning apartments in Odesa, one rescued woman died. As a result of the attack, the upper floors of a nine-story residential building caught fire - the fire engulfed the premises from the sixth to the ninth floor. Rescuers evacuated not only residents but also pets from the damaged apartments. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region, according to UNN.

According to rescuers, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out from the 6th to the 9th floors of a 9-story residential building.

The fire was extinguished by rescuers, together with volunteers.

5 people were rescued from the burning apartments, unfortunately, one rescued woman died - the post says.

SES psychologists and National Police worked at the scene.

Pets were evacuated from the damaged apartments.

58 rescuers and 16 units of fire fighting equipment were involved from the SES.

Information on casualties is being established

On the night of July 19, Odesa was attacked by more than two dozen enemy attack drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building, rescuers carried out an operation to evacuate residents.

