Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian air defense has shot down about 25,000 "Shaheds" and almost 2,500 cruise missiles

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian air defense has shot down about 25,000 Shahed-type attack drones and almost 2,500 cruise missiles. This was reported in the telethon by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy launched a lot of Shahed-type attack UAVs against us.

In total, about 25,000 Shaheds have been shot down on the territory of our state since they began to be used. The first Shahed was shot down in October 2022, it was of Iranian production. Well, now Russia already has the opportunity to scale up this production and increase the number. In total, we had such an anti-record for launched Shaheds - about 350 pieces at a time, the rest are imitators - Ihnat informed.

According to his information, air defense has already shot down thousands of cruise missiles.

About 2,500, if I'm not mistaken, were shot down by air defense forces alone. It is clear that the percentage of ballistic missile interceptions is lower. For example, out of 160 Kinzhal missiles, 48 were shot down. But this is a very high indicator, given that we only got it in May 2023. and shot down the first such missile then. Therefore, once again, let's return to the fact that in order to shoot down ballistic missiles, we need means that can do this - Ihnat noted.

Recall

On Friday morning, July 18, Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, using attack UAVs. The strike hit the Kamianske district. As a result, two people were killed and 11 were wounded.